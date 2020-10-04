Former pro ballplayer sought after allegations of killing ex-girlfriend

News

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Police are reporting 37-year-old former pro athlete Charles Haeger wanted for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend was found dead Saturday.

Haeger's body was discovered at the Grand Canyon at about 4 P.M. along the South Rim trail. The cause of death is being reported as a self-inflicting gunshot wound to the head.

Sgt. Ben Hoster of Scottsdale police says police were searching for Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault on Friday.

Hoster said investigators discovered a male roommate of the victim had heard gunshots when he returned to the residence and moments later witnessed Haeger leaving the victim's bedroom with a handgun.

The roommate went to get help and was able to call 911 with the help of a neighbor. When responding police arrived they found the victim's body in the bedroom and a search for Haeger had begun.

The victim was identified by police Saturday night as Danielle Breed, 34.