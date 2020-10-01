Yuma County launches campaign billboards to encourage community to vote

News

Be on the lookout for these billboards

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The county installs 16 billboards, in both English and Spanish, to represent the heart and soul of the landscapes of Yuma County.

Photograph of Martinez Lake taken by Fredy Valenzuela of Hektic Photography

Photograph of the Antelope Hill Bridge taken by Davie Brooks of Green Go Seed

Photograph of an ocotillo sunset taken by Ty Cook of Ty Cook Photography

In addition to these billboards, there will also be two electronic billboards, in both English and Spanish, displaying an Election Day countdown designed to remind voters how much time they have left to cast their votes.

Electronic billboard with countdown to Election Day

It's not too late to register to cast your vote for the Presidential Election on November 3rd.

The deadline to register is Monday, October 5.

If you haven't registered already, click here.

For more information on voter registration or the upcoming election, visit YumaCountyVotes.com.