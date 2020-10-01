Yuma County launches campaign billboards to encourage community to vote
Be on the lookout for these billboards
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The county installs 16 billboards, in both English and Spanish, to represent the heart and soul of the landscapes of Yuma County.
In addition to these billboards, there will also be two electronic billboards, in both English and Spanish, displaying an Election Day countdown designed to remind voters how much time they have left to cast their votes.
It's not too late to register to cast your vote for the Presidential Election on November 3rd.
The deadline to register is Monday, October 5.
If you haven't registered already, click here.
For more information on voter registration or the upcoming election, visit YumaCountyVotes.com.
