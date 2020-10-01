Rising unemployment raises pressure to pass new aid package

News

Battles rage over coronavirus funding and the Presidency at the same time - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - As more Americans file for unemployment, the White House and Congressional Democrats are under increasing pressure to reach a deal on a new coronavirus aid package.

At the same time, President Donald Trump faces continued fallout from the first debate. He's also dealing with a big surge in Democratic campaign donations.

Pres. Trump departs for New Jersey

It's shaping up to be a fundraising war. Both candidates looking for an infusion of cash to propel them through the final weeks before the election.

In the race for campaign cash, President Trump today traveling to New Jersey for a private fundraiser.

Joe Biden continues to collect contributions virtually. It's an approach that appears to be paying off. New data shows his campaign doubled the President's in ad spending last month in the battleground states.

And that's before he brought in record sums during, and after, Tuesday night's chaotic debate.

The Debate Commission now promises changes to make the next two match-ups more "orderly." Though the President suggested on Twitter, he would not allow that.

Biden says he's open to adjustments for the next townhall-style debate.

Biden says he's open to debate changes

"As long as we have an opportunity to respond to the questions from the people in the audience." said the former Vice President.

The White House is still in clean-up mode from the last debate. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insists the President does condemn white supremacy, in spite of his failure to do so on stage.

"The President has denounced white supremacy the KKK and hate groups in all forms." said McEnany.

But Wednesday night in Minnesota, Trump returned to divisive language in a state with a large Somali-American population.

Pres. Trump arrives in Minnesota Wednesday night

"Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp." said the President

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin negotiated again Thursday over another coronavirus relief bill.

Weekly job numbers show more than 800,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week. It's the fifth row in a week under 900,000, but still a stunning toll.

Both parties are scrambling to steady the economy, knowing it's a critical issue for voters already casting their ballots.

Yet Democrats and Republicans remain deeply divided over the size and scope of the next relief bill. Democrats pushing for a $2.2-trillion proposal. Republicans have repeatedly signaled they don't want to spend nearly that much.