Yuma County needs poll workers for election day

Sign up to be a poll worker and help America vote

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-National Poll Worker Recruitment Day encourages people to help America vote by serving as poll workers.

With the General Election coming up on November 3rd, the Yuma County Election Services needs you to help America vote.

Poll workers are essential to the success of an election. The Yuma County wants to make sure voters receive the guidance they need at the polls and help provide them with a smooth voting experience.

If you are interested in becoming in becoming a poll worker, you will need the following:

-You must be a registered voter in Arizona and a resident of Yuma County.

-Current High School students aged 16 and 17 can participate as a poll worker with permission from their parent or guardian and school.

-Training is required to become a poll worker.

To become a poll worker at the Yuma County Election Services, click here.