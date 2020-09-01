Man flown to hospital in serious condition after crash

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A man is in serious condition after crashing early Tuesday morning in Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department says it responded to a single collision in the 1300 block of S. 4th Avenue at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Investigations reveal the man driving a 2013 Nissan Versa was traveling southbound on 4th Avenue when it left the roadway.

The vehicle collided with a sidewalk sideswiping a building, and came to rest on top of a raised concrete pad.

The 29-year-old was taken out of the vehicle and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. Due to the severity of his injuries, the driver was flown to a Phoenix hospital in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case; please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.