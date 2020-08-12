Community members give back to families in time for the new school year

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Dozens of devoted community members stood out in the blazing hot sun to donate more than 900 backpacks filled with school supplies to families in need just in time for the new school year.

Members met in front of the Applebee's located at 1100 E. 16th Street from 8 a.m. until noon.

This is the third annual Kuttyz Back to School Take over. Several members tell News 11's Carmen Valencia that events like this one gives families in need a sense of relief, especially with the hardships thousands of families are facing due to the pandemic and many losing their jobs.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Carmen Valencia speaks to families in line as they awaited their backpacks for their children.