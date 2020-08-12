Children in Mexicali shelters to begin the school year with instruction on television

News

MEXICALI (KYMA, KECY)-More than a thousand school-age migrant children who are in shelters in Baja California, will receive distance classes this upcoming school year.

Education authorities say they will coordinate with the migrant shelters in Mexicali and Tijuana to provide them with educational material on August 24.

Children must be enrolled in the schools closest to the shelters so that they can receive classes through mass media such as television or radio.

A couple of weeks ago, the educational authorities approached the Cobina Shelter, where for the first time, they offered free classes to 51 children who are sheltering there.

The educational authorities promised to provide television equipment and educational materials so that children can receive primary education classes.