Back to school: Here’s how CUHSD students adjust to online learning

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-It’s the first day of class for high school students at the Central Union High School District.

Class is officially in session, but the hallways are empty, and there are no students on campus.

In Imperial County, all school districts will be starting off the school year through distance learning.

“I actually had my first class which was Success 101. I was just finishing up and writing an email," said Grace Woods, a freshman at Central Union High School.

Zoom and Google Meet are the two leading platforms teachers are using to teach students.

Every student has an assigned Chromebook, and those who don’t have the internet at home have been given a hotspot, so they’re able to connect online.

“I would have wanted to go in person, but obviously since all the things going on, I think it’s better to do it online because it helps keep people safer, but of course if none of this would be happening I would prefer to be in school with my friends," said Woods.

