Mexicali man remains in custody for alleged murder of ex-girlfriend

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-A judge in Mexicali ruled there's enough evidence proving 20-year-old David Alejandro as the person responsible for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Genebit Livier Godinez.

David Alejandro's hearing was held over the weekend. On July 31, 20-year-old, Godinez was found dead in the trunk of her vehicle.

During the hearing, prosecutors say Godinez was murdered inside the ex-boyfriends' home. They say David Alejandro then disposed of her body by dumping her body inside her trunk. The vehicle was found two blocks away from his home.

Prosecutors say the suspect's mother and brother were also present in the home when the alleged murder happened.

They continue to investigate if the family members participated in the cover-up or alleged murder of Godinez.

So far, prosecutors say the key piece of evidence they have is the video of David Alejadnro running away from the vehicle Godinez was found in.

Police continue to investigate the crime scene. Meanwhile, the suspect will remain in prison.

The victim's lawyers seek the maximum penalty for the suspect of 60 years for the crime of femicide.

For groups against femicides, they want justice to serve and ask for the maximum penalty.