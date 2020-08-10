Convicted sex offender arrested in Calexico

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender in Calexico after illegally entering the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the man was found 17 miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. After arresting the man, he was taken to the El Centro Station for further processing.

Record checks revealed the 35-year-old man from Mexico had a conviction on March 28, 2007, for “Lewd or Lascivious Acts With a Child Under 14 Years Old” out of Monterey, California.

The man was sentenced to one year in prison and placed on three years of probation.

The 35-year-old was previously removed from the U.S. on June 13, 2011.

