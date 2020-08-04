Yuma County expects increase in early ballot voting

News

Nearly 20,000 early ballots counted before Tuesday's primary election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The primary election is underway in Arizona, but things are different this time around.

The pandemic is playing a role in the way some locals are voting this year, many choosing to vote by mail.

For those heading to the voting center, be sure to grab your mask, and expect social distancing, plexy glass, and lots of personal protective equipment.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly 75% of Arizona voters were already mailing in their ballots.

But this year, the Yuma County Recorder's Office is reporting an increase in early ballots being returned.

Mail-in ballots and ballots dropped off at one of the four secure drop boxes around the county have been rolling in since late July.

As of Tuesday morning, Tiffany Anderson, the management analyst helping with this year’s election cycle, says the county has received approximately 7,000 more early ballots than at this point in 2018's election

“We’re expecting about a 20% overall increase from 2018, which is significant. Over the past few years, that has been increasing to where more people are asking for early ballots," Anderson said.

She added, "This year we’ve received a lot of calls for early ballots due to COVID-19 and people potentially not wanting to expose themselves to that at a voting center.”

Voter participation at the nine voting centers throughout the county is on-trend.

Anderson and polling staff say Tuesday's turnout went as expected, slower in the morning, picking up in the evening hours.

However, higher activity at voting centers is expected in Somerton and San Luis, as well as the town of Wellton.

In addition to the statewide election, there are 3 seats available in both of South County’s city council elections, and Wellton has 2 seats up for grabs in its town council.

All voting centers close at 7 pm, then the equipment is locked and ballots will be securely transported to the recorders officer to be verified and tabulated.

Prior to Tuesday, nearly 20,000 early ballots were already counted.