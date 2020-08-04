San Luis residents chose new city council members
3 seats up for grabs in Tuesday's primary election
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For voters in San Luis, Tuesday's election is about more than selecting which candidates will move through to November. They'll also have to choose some city leaders.
Three city council seats are at stake. Eight candidates are vying for those seats, including incumbents
- Maria Cecilia Cruz
- Matias Rosales
- Gloria Torres
Also on the ballot:
- Luis E. Cabrera
- Mark Concha
- Olivia Jenkins
- Nydia Mendenhall
- Gary Snyder - write-in candidate
Polls close Tuesday night at seven. Stay with News 11, CBS 13, and KYMA.com for continuing coverage of Arizona's primary election.
