San Luis residents chose new city council members

3 seats up for grabs in Tuesday's primary election

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For voters in San Luis, Tuesday's election is about more than selecting which candidates will move through to November. They'll also have to choose some city leaders.

Three city council seats are at stake. Eight candidates are vying for those seats, including incumbents

Maria Cecilia Cruz

Matias Rosales

Gloria Torres

Also on the ballot:

Luis E. Cabrera

Mark Concha

Olivia Jenkins

Nydia Mendenhall

Gary Snyder - write-in candidate

Polls close Tuesday night at seven. Stay with News 11, CBS 13, and KYMA.com for continuing coverage of Arizona's primary election.