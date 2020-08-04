Skip to Content
Local Elections
August 3, 2020 7:47 pm
Somerton voters to choose city council members

5 candidates vie for 3 seats

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton voters will have to decide whether they want to keep their incumbent city council members, or cast a ballot for change.

Three city council seats are available in Tuesday's election. Those terms all expire in November. All three incumbents are seeking re-election. They include:

  • Martha Garcia (also serves as Vice-Mayor)
  • Luis Galindo
  • Jesus Roldan

They face two challengers:

  • Daniel Paz
  • Daniel Flores

Polls close at seven Tuesday evening. Stay with News 11, CBS 13, and KYMA.com throughout night for update results and continuing coverage.

For more campaign news, visit our Decision 2020 page

