Somerton voters to choose city council members

Local Elections

5 candidates vie for 3 seats

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton voters will have to decide whether they want to keep their incumbent city council members, or cast a ballot for change.

Three city council seats are available in Tuesday's election. Those terms all expire in November. All three incumbents are seeking re-election. They include:

Martha Garcia (also serves as Vice-Mayor)

Luis Galindo

Jesus Roldan

They face two challengers:

Daniel Paz

Daniel Flores

Polls close at seven Tuesday evening. Stay with News 11, CBS 13, and KYMA.com throughout night for update results and continuing coverage.