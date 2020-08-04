Skip to Content
Local Elections
By
August 3, 2020 8:17 pm
Published 7:30 am

Wellton voters to chose new city council members

MGN_1280x960_00714P00-JCYVX
mgn

2 seats available - 1 incumbent seeking re-election

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two city council seats will be stake Tuesday when voters in Wellton cast their ballots.

Two current members' terms expire in November. The first, Mayor Pro Tem Brian Claar, is not seeking re-election. The second, Michelle Jones, is asking city residents to let her keep her seat.

Jones faces three challengers in her race; Shantel Quiñones, Silvia Davidson, and Travis Smith.

Polls close at 7 Tuesday evening. For results from, and reaction to, the primary election, stay with News 11, CBS 13, and KYMA.com.

For more campaign news, visit our Decision 2020 page

Decision 2020 / Top Stories / Yuma County

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply