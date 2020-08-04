Wellton voters to chose new city council members

Local Elections

2 seats available - 1 incumbent seeking re-election

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two city council seats will be stake Tuesday when voters in Wellton cast their ballots.

Two current members' terms expire in November. The first, Mayor Pro Tem Brian Claar, is not seeking re-election. The second, Michelle Jones, is asking city residents to let her keep her seat.

Jones faces three challengers in her race; Shantel Quiñones, Silvia Davidson, and Travis Smith.

Polls close at 7 Tuesday evening. For results from, and reaction to, the primary election, stay with News 11, CBS 13, and KYMA.com.