Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:24 pm

The latest in coronavirus cases and deaths in Yuma County

desert southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Yuma confirm 64 new coronavirus cases, along with three new deaths.

The new cases bring the total to 11,148 in Yuma County.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday August 2, 2020

Total confirmed cases11,148+64﻿
Total patients tested53,757+359﻿
Total deaths263+3﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized58-9﻿
ICU Patients23-6﻿
Ventilators in use/available1729﻿
Patients discharged855+9﻿
Surge Transfers﻿-2152 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female5,885+3553%
Male5,263+2947%
Patients under 201,573+1714%
20-445,076+3046%
45-541,722+815%
55-641,430+713%
65+1,347+212%


Top Stories / Yuma County Coronavirus

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply