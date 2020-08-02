The latest in coronavirus cases and deaths in Yuma County
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Yuma confirm 64 new coronavirus cases, along with three new deaths.
The new cases bring the total to 11,148 in Yuma County.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday August 2, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|11,148
|+64
|
|Total patients tested
|53,757
|+359
|
|Total deaths
|263
|+3
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|58
|-9
|
|ICU Patients
|23
|-6
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|17
|29
|
|Patients discharged
|855
|+9
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|-2
|152 total
|
|
|
|
|Female
|5,885
|+35
|53%
|Male
|5,263
|+29
|47%
|Patients under 20
|1,573
|+17
|14%
|20-44
|5,076
|+30
|46%
|45-54
|1,722
|+8
|15%
|55-64
|1,430
|+7
|13%
|65+
|1,347
|+2
|12%
Comments