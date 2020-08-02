The latest in coronavirus cases and deaths in Yuma County

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Health officials in Yuma confirm 64 new coronavirus cases, along with three new deaths.

The new cases bring the total to 11,148 in Yuma County.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday August 2, 2020

Total confirmed cases 11,148 +64 ﻿ Total patients tested 53,757 +359 ﻿ Total deaths 263 +3 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 58 -9 ﻿ ICU Patients 23 -6 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 17 29 ﻿ Patients discharged 855 +9 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ -2 152 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female 5,885 +35 53% Male 5,263 +29 47% Patients under 20 1,573 +17 14% 20-44 5,076 +30 46% 45-54 1,722 +8 15% 55-64 1,430 +7 13% 65+ 1,347 +2 12%



