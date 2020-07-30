Harvest Prep Academy holds a COVID informational meeting

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Harvest Preparatory Academy holds a COVID informational meeting on Thursday, July 30, to explain its back to school measures, online and distance learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

Harvest Prep Acamedy invites you to attend their social distance meeting, where they will be discussing back to school safety measures in place.

The meeting will be held at the auditorium on Yuma campus starting at 6 p.m.

Face masks are required to attend this meeting.

Only 50 people are allowed for the in-person meeting.

To RSVP call (928) 782-2052 or email marketing@harvestprep.com to get on the list.