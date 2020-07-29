Honoring the legacy of Dr. Emilia Matos

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - Loved ones and community members in Yuma mourn the loss of Dr. Emilia Matos, who passed away earlier this week.

Beloved longtime Yuma pediatrician with the Yuma Regional Medical Center ( YRMC), immersed herself in the community for decades and was a children's advocate.

News 11's Carmen Valencia spoke with Dianne Umphress with Amerbly's Place, where Dr. Matos dedicated her time to helping children there.

"You know what, Dr. Matos had a twinkle in her eye, and she always had a smile on her face. She always made these comments that would catch you off guard and just would make you laugh," said Umphress.

In a press release, YRMC stated other of Dr. Matos's colleagues send their deepest condolences to her loved ones.

“I don’t have words to describe my feelings about Dr. Matos passing away. For the last two weeks, I was keeping the hope that her condition would turn around,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, Chief Medical Officer for YRMC.

“Her kindness, her smile, and her enthusiasm to continue providing care to young ones in the community will be dearly missed.”

