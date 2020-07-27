Fake $100 bills found in Yuma

News

Bills pass counterfeit bill detector pen test

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The Yuma Police Department said it has learned of counterfeit money being passed around in Yuma.

YPD said the counterfeit bills are, including but not limited to, $100 bills.

These bills will pass the counterfeit bill detector pen test. The bills we have seen appear to be lighter in color and have a different feel than real paper money.

YPD is asking stores and community members to check any paper money received, especially $100 bills. Check for color, feel and for the red and blue fibers. Also check serial numbers, as there may be duplicates. If you believe you are in possession of one of these bills, call your local law enforcement agency.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. .