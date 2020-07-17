City of Yuma gets ready to wrangle herds of students and school supplies

News

Staff prepping for annual Back to School Rodeo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's going to be busy right out of the gate. That's why the City of Yuma has spent weeks getting ready to slip into the saddle for the annual Back to School Rodeo.

The Rodeo's a Yuma tradition, but this year the pandemic put the event in doubt. After some debate, a decision was made to move forward.

"The city was really adamant about having this event, especially this year. To make sure that kids that need the school supplies, can get the supplies they need regardless if they're actually going to the classroom or not. They still need their school supplies." said Cutter Chamberlain, with the city.

Just like in years past, each student will get a backpack loaded with everything they need to start the school year successfully. However, this year, in the interest of social distancing, kids and their parents won't have to leave their cars. All they have to do is drive-thru the rodeo and lasso their supplies.

The rodeo doesn't kick off until Saturday morning at 8, but we recommend you circle the horses earlier. The event is bound to be popular, and supplies are limited.