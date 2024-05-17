Skip to Content
Sports

Three Cibola athletes commit to the next level

By
today at 12:42 AM
Published 12:58 AM

One basketball, one football, and one soccer star all announced where they'll be continuing their academic and athletic careers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More Raiders announced where they'll be taking their talents next.

On Wednesday, Cibola held a ceremony for girls basketball player Isabela Molina, football player Diego Valdez, and soccer player Gerardo Rubio.

Molina will be staying local with Arizona Western College, Valdez will be playing for the Goodyear Wranglers, and Rubio will be playing for Mohave College.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content