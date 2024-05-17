Three Cibola athletes commit to the next level
One basketball, one football, and one soccer star all announced where they'll be continuing their academic and athletic careers
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More Raiders announced where they'll be taking their talents next.
On Wednesday, Cibola held a ceremony for girls basketball player Isabela Molina, football player Diego Valdez, and soccer player Gerardo Rubio.
Molina will be staying local with Arizona Western College, Valdez will be playing for the Goodyear Wranglers, and Rubio will be playing for Mohave College.