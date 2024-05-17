Three Cibola athletes commit to the next level

Molina will be staying local with Arizona Western College, Valdez will be playing for the Goodyear Wranglers, and Rubio will be playing for Mohave College.

On Wednesday, Cibola held a ceremony for girls basketball player Isabela Molina, football player Diego Valdez, and soccer player Gerardo Rubio.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More Raiders announced where they'll be taking their talents next.

