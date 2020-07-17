Skip to Content
California Governor Gavin Newsom says schools can open if their county is off the COVID monitoring list

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) -"Schools must provide meaningful instructions regardless of whether they're open or not," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Safety is foundational he reiterated. Newsom laid out five principles of the pandemic plan for education.

Safe in-person school is based on local health data. When a county has been off our monitoring list for fourteen days. Imperial County is currently on that list.

New Mask requirements, All students 3rd grade and up must wear masks. For 3rd grade and below it is recommended.

Physical distancing, staff must have 6-foot distance among staff and students. Temperature checks must be done in the morning.

Specific guidance to testing. Tests will happen on a rotating basis.

5.3 billion dollars was also invested in California education to ensure equity.

Newsom also addressed what would happen if there was an outbreak in the school.

Schools should consult with a public health officer first

A classroom cohort goes home when there is confirmed cases

A district goes home if 25 percent of their schools are closed within a 14-day period.

