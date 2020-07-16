Man arrested in Calexico for smuggling meth

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents arrested a man early Thursday morning after attempting to smuggle drugs in Calexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the man was arrested approximately 18 miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. When agents searched the man's backpack, it found 15 cellophane-wrapped packages inside.

It says the packages inside the backpack tested positive for methamphetamine.

The packages' combined weight is 15.2 pounds with a street value of $34,200.

The 44-year-old man, a Mexican citizen, and the drugs remain in federal custody pending prosecution.