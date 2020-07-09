Skip to Content
National Guard sets up mobile COVID-19 testing site in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Imperial County's testing capacity for COVID-19 is increasing.

A third Optumserve testing site will be opened in the valley and the National Guard has now set up a mobile testing site in El Centro.

With the new testing sites being added, the Imperial County Public Health Department says the county has the capacity to test roughly 1,500 residents each day.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel speaks to the health department about the bottleneck in COVID-19 testing appointments.

Alexandra Rangel

Alexandra Rangel joined KSWT in March 2019 as a multimedia journalist.

