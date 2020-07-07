Breaking down District One’s back to school plan

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last week District One announced official plans for children to begin schooling in August, offering four different learning paths for families to choose from.

Due to the pandemic, schools across the country were shut down and many families were left in limbo on what was going to happen next.

District One gathered the input from the families and finally came up with a plan for students to return back to learning August 3.

The district is offering two hybrid learning options and two remote learning options.

Breaking down each option, families can choose one form of learning for their children.

Hybrid One: School-Connected Learning Track Students would physically be in front of a teacher for two days. The three remaining days are spent learning from home. These students would be split into two groups, Cohort A & Cohort B. Parents would need childcare for three days, internet connection, and to stay connected with the school. Cohort A In person Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday-Friday will be remote learning. Cohort B In person Thursday and Friday. Monday-Wednesday will be remote learning

Hybrid Two: School-Connected Learning Track Students would physically be in front of a teacher for two days. The three remaining days would be learning from a computer at the school . Student will be in their assigned classroom, and other days working digitally in a monitored area. Monday & Tuesday will be in person learning. Wednesday-Friday will be remote learning from within the school.

Remote One: School-Connected Learning Track Students are learning from home for all five days and will be connected to a school's classroom. Parents need childcare for five days, internet connection, and to stay connected with the school.

Remote Two: District One's Digital Learning Academy Students would be enrolled in the district's online school instead of connected to a specific school. Students would be able to learn at their own pace. Parent's are considered co-teachers in this model of instruction. Must have internet connection, and a device to learn from. These students will receive supervision from a district provided mentor, but the parent would serve as a co-teacher.



The school will officially be back in session on August 3 where all students will start the first two weeks working from home.

Up until July 10, parents should be receiving a call from District One to request a selected learning track for the new school year.

District One says it has over 8,000 students to accommodate, therefore, it requests families to turn in their plans as soon as possible so teachers and staff can begin prepping for the new school year.

District One is also planning a partnership with Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) to create similar learning plans for families and staff who have students at both schools.

YUHSD has yet to release a plan for the upcoming school year.

The schools within the district look different but school officials say some classrooms would be able to accommodate up to 20 students while still practicing social distancing. Desks will be spaced out six apart in the classrooms. Other classrooms will accommodate fewer students.

The district says it is working with its health services team along with the Yuma Health Department on scenarios if a coronavirus outbreak were to happen within a classroom.

Staff at each of the schools are already working on cleaning and disinfecting the schools to ensure students are entering a safe learning environment free of coronavirus.