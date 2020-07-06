Agents rescue undocumented immigrant near Ocotillo

News

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescue an undocumented immigrant near Ocotillo.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it rescued a man in the Jacumba Wilderness region Saturday evening.

El Centro Sector Communications Dispatch notified El Centro Station agents of a distress call made by a man who illegally crossed the international boundary in the mountains 22 miles west of Calexico.

The undocumented immigrant called 911 and said he was lost and dehydrated. Agents responded to the location and began searching for the man.

Upon locating the man, agents provided him with water.

Agents say the situation was assessed and the 29-year-old man did not need medical attention.

The 29-year-old was sent back to Mexico.