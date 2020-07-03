Firework safety amid the coronavirus pandemic

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - As thousands across the United States prepare to celebrate the fourth of July health experts warn the public to take safety measures when using fireworks seriously.

With coronavirus continuing to increase at a rapid pace, experts at hospitals encourage the community to have a safe fourth of July of weekend.

