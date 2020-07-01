Arizona suspends liquor license at Fitness Center

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control suspends two liquor licenses at two Life Time Biltmore restaurants after violating the Executive Order requiring 'indoor gyms and fitness clubs or centers” to shut down for 30 days.

According to the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control, the club's actions presented a risk to the community in furthering spreading COVID-19.

"The Department took action against the liquor licenses of the two businesses as each presented one of a number of enticements to continue regular operations at Life Time Biltmore, "said Direction John Cocca.

Governor Doug Ducey's recent executive order allows “law enforcement or any regulatory body pursuant to their authority," which includes suspension against a business.