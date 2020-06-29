Ramp closure near Dateland planned for June 30

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan ahead for ramp closures on Interstate 8 near Dateland on Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1.

ADOT says contractors will be working on the embankment curve scheduled from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The eastbound I-8 on- and off-ramps at Exit 54 (Avenue 52E to Mohawk Valley) will be closed.

Alternate I-8 on- and off-ramps include using Exit 42 (Avenue 40E to Tacna) or Exit 67 (Avenue 64E to Dateland).

ADOT reminds motorists to plan for delays, proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down, and watch for construction personnel and equipment.