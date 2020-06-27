Yuma County sees 150+ new coronavirus cases
Arizona sees nearly 3,500 case spike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 160 new cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the countywide total to more 5,500 cases.
Health officials also reported another 4 death from this illness. So far the virus has killed 77 people in Yuma County.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, June 27, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|5,524
|+160
|
|Total patients tested
|32,423
|+807
|
|Total deaths
|77
|+4
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|130
|+9
|
|ICU Patients
|24
|-1
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|24
|22
|
|Patients discharged
|364
|+6
|
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|2,889
|+77
|52%
|Male Patients
|2,635
|+83
|48%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|695
|+18
|13%
|20-44
|2,545
|+67
|46%
|45-54
|868
|+29
|16%
|55-64
|729
|+12
|13%
|65+
|687
|+34
|12%
Both Yuma County and the state of Arizona continue to see a surge in cases. The state saw cases climb by nearly 3,500 Friday. It's the second highest spike since the start of the pandemic. The highest came on Tuesday, when new cases 3,591.
Arizona currently has nearly 66,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,500 deaths across the state.
