President Trump to mark completion of border wall’s 200th mile

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Yuma tomorrow, June 23, to mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall.

President Trump will be joined by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chad Wolf, acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection active Commissioner Mark Morgan.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Andy Biggs, and Paul Gosar are listed as the Arizonans who are slated to be special guests. Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina, and Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia are also expected to attend.

After his visit in Yuma, Trump is scheduled to attend the event that same day at the Dream City Church in Phoenix.

President Trump is expected to land at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma at 10:55 a.m. (MST).

