2-year-old boy dies after drowning in pool

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A child is dead after drowning in a pool on Saturday, according to Yuma Fire Department (YFD).

Firefighters received reports of a drowning in a home in south-central Yuma.

YFD says when they arrived at the home, a Yuma Police Officer was giving the two-year-old child CPR.

The child was found unresponsive in the backyard pool but was removed and was given CPR until paramedics arrived.

Resuscitation efforts were continued as the child was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Firefighters say it is not known how long the child had been in the pool prior to being found.

They say the child was believed to be in bed but must have gotten out of the house by way of a doggie door leading to the yard.

Yuma is now dealing with two very similar tragedies in the space of a week.

Arizona’s child drowning rate is often one of the highest in the nation. Children 4 years old and younger are in the highest risk group for drowning deaths. There are a few basic steps to reduce this risk, we call them the ABCs of Drowning Prevention.

“A” is for Adult supervision. If children are around water (any water, not just a backyard pool), they need constant, responsible, undistracted, adult supervision. Designate a “Water Watcher” whose only responsibility is to watch the children. If that person has to leave the area, someone else takes over or everyone leaves the pool area with them.

“B” is for Barriers. Every pool should be enclosed by a barrier fence at least 4-5 feet high. It should have a self-closing, self-latching gate that must be kept closed at all times. Door and pool alarms are also added security (and Please keep doggie doors in mind!).

“C” is for Classes. Learn how to perform CPR in the event that the unthinkable does happen. In addition, although we cannot “waterproof” our children, swim classes can also help.