Yuma County coronavirus testing over 460

County total remains at 20, 0 deaths

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed no additional cases of coronavirus for Sunday, April 12.

There are currently 20 confirmed cases county-wide, and the illness has not caused any deaths to date.

The County reports 467 individuals have now been tested -- up 55 tests from yesterday's update.

Yuma County has not released information on recovered individuals. On Aprill 11 they released a statement in an attempt to clarify why information on recoveries has not been released:

UPDATE: We realize some people are concerned about "recoveries" of those reported to have COVID-19 in Yuma County. In... Posted by Yuma County Government on Saturday, April 11, 2020

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases 20 Total patients tested 467 Total deaths 0 Female Patients 7 35% Male Patients 13 65% Patients ages 0-17 0 18-39 8 40% 40-59 6 30% 60+ 6 30%

Arizona currently has 3,359 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 115 deaths.

