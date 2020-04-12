Yuma County coronavirus testing over 460
County total remains at 20, 0 deaths
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed no additional cases of coronavirus for Sunday, April 12.
There are currently 20 confirmed cases county-wide, and the illness has not caused any deaths to date.
The County reports 467 individuals have now been tested -- up 55 tests from yesterday's update.
Yuma County has not released information on recovered individuals. On Aprill 11 they released a statement in an attempt to clarify why information on recoveries has not been released:
Coronavirus in Yuma County
|Total confirmed cases
|20
|Total patients tested
|467
|Total deaths
|0
|Female Patients
|7
|35%
|Male Patients
|13
|65%
|Patients ages 0-17
|0
|18-39
|8
|40%
|40-59
|6
|30%
|60+
|6
|30%
Arizona currently has 3,359 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 115 deaths.
