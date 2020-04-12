Skip to Content
Yuma County coronavirus testing over 460

County total remains at 20, 0 deaths

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District has confirmed no additional cases of coronavirus for Sunday, April 12.

There are currently 20 confirmed cases county-wide, and the illness has not caused any deaths to date.

The County reports 467 individuals have now been tested -- up 55 tests from yesterday's update.

Yuma County has not released information on recovered individuals. On Aprill 11 they released a statement in an attempt to clarify why information on recoveries has not been released:

Keep reading for the breakdown below.

Coronavirus in Yuma County

Total confirmed cases20
Total patients tested467
Total deaths0
Female Patients735%
Male Patients1365%
Patients ages 0-170
18-39840%
40-59630%
60+630%

Arizona currently has 3,359 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 115 deaths.

