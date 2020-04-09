Sunset Health in Somerton closes after person tests positive for coronavirus

News

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- One person tests positive for coronavirus at Sunset Health in Somerton.

Sunset Health is working with public health officials and say they are taking the necessary steps to protect the safety and well being of staff and patients.

The Somerton clinic has been closed until April 13.

If you are a Sunset Health patient, give them to visit one of their other locations.

