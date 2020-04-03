Deputies recover stolen vehicles in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) recovered several stolen vehicles in Yuma.

YCSO said they received a call Thursday regarding a vehicle that matched the description of a previously stolen vehicle in the Foothills.

Deputies responded to the scene and verified the vehicle was previously stolen.

YCSO said two suspects, a 55-year-old and 31-year-old Justin Beachy were found in the home and were arrested.

After deputies served a search warrant for the home, they discovered three additional stolen vehicles. YCSO recovered a white Ford pickup reported stolen out of the Phoenix, AZ area, a black Harley Davidson motorcycle reported stolen out of the Peoria, AZ area, and an off-road buggy, that had already been dismantled, reported stolen out of Yuma were recovered.

Both men were booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for four counts of theft of means of transportation, four counts of transporting vehicles to a chop shop, and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.



Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.