Yuma community leaders create portal to help coronavirus-stricken businesses
Portal provides access to dozens of resources and services.
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Community and government leaders from across Yuma County came together Wednesday to announce a new resources for businesses struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
It's called the Greater Yuma Economic Resource Portal. The portal's purpose is to provide up-to-date information to businesses and workers in the Yuma region. It includes access to:
- SBA and Business Support
- Federal Stimulus Updates/Bills, and Support
- Federal Emergency Leave Provisions
- Unemployment Benefits
- Community Support
- Food Bank
- Utilities
- Mortgage and Rent Deferral
- Bridge Employment Opportunities
- Job Training Updates
- IRS Tax Relief
- International/Bi-National Commerce and Travel
- Live Support Events
- Revolving Loan Fund
- 2-1-1 Emergency Covid-19 Hotline
- AZ Commerce Authority Updates
- Arizona Governor's Executive Orders
- Heritage Area/State Historic Parks
- Hospitality and Tourism
- Primary Contacts
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation is hosting the portal. The leadership group behind the portal includes: This leadership group includes the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center, the City of San Luis, the City of Somerton, the City of Yuma, the Town of Wellton, Yuma County, Yuma International Airport, Arizona Western College CTE Training Program, ARIZONA@WORK, STEDY, the Greater Yuma Port Authority, 4FrontED, the University of Arizona, Visit Yuma, the Western Arizona Economic Development District, and the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
Click here to visit the new portal.
Comments