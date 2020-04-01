Yuma community leaders create portal to help coronavirus-stricken businesses

News

Portal provides access to dozens of resources and services.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Community and government leaders from across Yuma County came together Wednesday to announce a new resources for businesses struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's called the Greater Yuma Economic Resource Portal. The portal's purpose is to provide up-to-date information to businesses and workers in the Yuma region. It includes access to:



SBA and Business Support

Federal Stimulus Updates/Bills, and Support

Federal Emergency Leave Provisions

Unemployment Benefits

Community Support Food Bank Utilities Mortgage and Rent Deferral

Bridge Employment Opportunities

Job Training Updates

IRS Tax Relief

International/Bi-National Commerce and Travel

Live Support Events

Revolving Loan Fund

2-1-1 Emergency Covid-19 Hotline

AZ Commerce Authority Updates

Arizona Governor's Executive Orders

Heritage Area/State Historic Parks

Hospitality and Tourism

Primary Contacts

The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation is hosting the portal. The leadership group behind the portal includes: This leadership group includes the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center, the City of San Luis, the City of Somerton, the City of Yuma, the Town of Wellton, Yuma County, Yuma International Airport, Arizona Western College CTE Training Program, ARIZONA@WORK, STEDY, the Greater Yuma Port Authority, 4FrontED, the University of Arizona, Visit Yuma, the Western Arizona Economic Development District, and the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.

Click here to visit the new portal.