YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma Police Department advises the community to call your local law enforcement agency if you have any information that will lead to the arrest of any of Yuma's Most Wanted.

Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. To report them call 911, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.

Armando Luis Diaz

Hispanic male, 53. Height 5’7”, weight 175. Black hair, brown eyes.

His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Amended Count One: Facilitation to Commit Theft, a class six felony.

Destiny Deserie Ibarra

Hispanic female, 22. Height 5’7”, weight 172. Brown hair, brown eyes.

Her probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Amended Count Two: Attempted Theft of a Credit Card, a class six felony.

Teran G. Twist, Jr.

Native American male, 24. Height 5’9”, weight 210. Black hair, brown eyes.

His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count Two: Criminal Damage, a class five felony, and Count One: Misconduct Involving Weapons, a class four felony.