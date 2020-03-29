One officer killed, two injured in Phoenix shooting

News

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One officer was killed and two officers are injured after a shooting in Phoenix Sunday evening.

The Phoenix Police Department (PPD) confirmed the shooting took place near 40th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road.

PPD has confirmed officer Greg Carnicle was fatally shot in the line of duty.

The conditions of two injured officers is unknown at this time.

The director of the Arizona Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy weighed in on the shooting sending thoughts and prayers to the officers injured.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the @PhoenixPolice officers injured tonight, their families and co-workers. 💙 #BackTheBlue — Alfonso Zavala (@Zavala_LETA) March 30, 2020

This story is still developing.