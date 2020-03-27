Cocaine, meth, and ammo seized at San Luis Port of Entry

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Customs and Border Protection Officers at the San Luis Port of Entry arrested three people on separate inbound and outbound smuggling attempts Wednesday.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said a 43-year-old woman was sent to secondary for additional inspection after a canine alerted to her Ford SUV.

CBP officers said the search led to the discovery of 20 packages of drugs hidden within the floor compartment of the SUV. The drugs were determined to be more than 49 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $536,000.

That same day, officers referred a 21-year-old Yuma resident for a search as she attempted to enter the U.S. through the pedestrian lane.

CBP officers found nearly one pound of methamphetamine concealed in her brassiere. The street value of the meth was determined to be approximately $1,000.

One hour later, CBP officers working the southbound vehicle lane encountered two men, a 19-year-old from San Diego, California and a 21-year-old from San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico in a Dodge truck.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 300 ammunition rounds, mostly .50 caliber, concealed throughout the truck and air filter.

CBP said officers seized the drugs and vehicles, the individuals were arrested and subsequently turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, respectively.