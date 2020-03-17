Voting centers are open in Yuma County

News

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Presidential Preference Primary is still underway in Yuma County.

Voters registered as Democrats will have the opportunity to vote in this election. If you don't know if you are registered you can check here.

Nine voting centers will be operating until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S 13th Avenue

Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W Desert Hills Drive

Desert Mesa Elementary School 2350 S Avenue 7 1/2 E

St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E 40th Street

First Southern Baptist Church of Wellton, 11711 William Street

Somerton Library, 240 W Canal Street

Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N Main Street

San Luis City Library, 1075 N 6th Avenue

Yuma County said their facilities are equipped to promote social distancing and proper cleaning and disinfecting will take place while the centers are open.

If you still have your hands on an early ballot, you can drop them off at any voting center, the ballot box, or at the Yuma County Recorders Office, according to Yuma County officials.