Local churches cancel Sunday services amid coronavirus pandemic

News

EL CENTRO (KYMA, KECY)-At a time when Christ-followers are asked to remain strong in their faith, church leaders are having to make the difficult decision to cancel their church services.

Christ Community Church (CCC), canceled their Sunday services at their El Centro, Brawley, and Calexico campus.

The decision was made after California Governor Gavin Newsom urged spiritual leaders to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Governor also issued an executive order that all gatherings of 250 people or more be canceled.

"We received an email from the Governor's assistant to join in on a conference call. Spiritual leaders across California were on this call we were informed about the executive order put in place and ways we can help," said Pastor Walter Colace, CCC El Centro pastor.

"We wanted to honor our government and first and foremost to protect the health of our congregation," said Colace.

CCC informed their congregation that service would be canceled until further notice, but the church would still be streaming a live service online.

CCC has been streaming their services online for the past five years.

Although switching to online-only services was easy, pastor Colace says canceling services is one of the most difficult decisions he's had to make.

"I almost want to cry, it was difficult but we had to put the health of our congregation first," said Colace.

Other local churches have also followed suit to help halt the spread of the coronavirus.

On Sunday Governor Newsom and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention asked that all gatherings with 50 people or more be canceled or postponed.