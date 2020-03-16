Former Yuma Catholic teacher charged for allegedly asking student for sex

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Former Yuma Catholic teacher Craig Gillespie, the former head coach for the Shamrocks girl's soccer team, is in custody after being formally charged with two counts tied to alleged advances he made against a female student.

The first count is for aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation. According to court documents, prosecutors said Gillespie sent at least one sexually inappropriate picture to the minor. He also allegedly asked the student for sex. Count two is luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

On March 11, the Yuma Police Department arrested Gillespie after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to the student.

The Yuma Police Department said the staff immediately reported the incident to police upon learning about the incident.

Gillespie's bond remains at $300,000 cash only. His preliminary court appearance is set for March 20 at 1 p.m.