Man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls charged by State prosecutors

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls under the age of 10 while his wife was babysitting them was formally charged by The State of Arizona Monday.

After some digging, News 11 learned Misael Felix-Valdez' wife does not run an actual daycare, but she did know the mother of the two little girls, according to San Luis Police (SLPD).

SLPD added the victims' mother was ultimately the one who reported the alleged sexual assaults to police.

Felix-Valdez looked emotional inside the courtroom.

It was revealed the man is a field worker who has lived in San Luis, Arizona since he was 18 on a green card.

A victim's advocate from Amberly's Place addressed Judge Guerrero on behalf of the victims' mother.

The mother asked that the defendant not be released.

"If he was to be released that he would have absolutely no contact with both victims," said the victim's advocate.

Judge Guerrero originally set bond at $200,000 at the recommendation of the State of Arizona.

Felix-Valdez's defense attorney asked Judge Guerrero if he would consider changing the cash-only bond, meaning he could bail out at $20,000.

“The defendant is not supposed to be in a position to where he has absolutely no way to ever make bond and a $200,000 cash bond would be exactly that. There’s no way this gentleman could ever even come close to making that kind of bond,” explained the defense attorney.

Judge Guerrero granted the request and told Felix-Valdez if he bailed out, he would not be able to have any contact with the two young victims, ages six and nine.

Felix-Valdez is also facing separate drug-related charges and is being held on a $10,000 bond in relation to that case.