K9 Officer Partner Support Foundation receives $500 donation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The K9 Officer Partner Support (OPS) Foundation received a $500 donation from the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4538 on Sunday.

According to KC Hoffman, President of the K9 OPS Board, this is to help the Foundation in their ongoing efforts to work with local law enforcement agencies.

The non-profit provides support to local police K9 units to help bridge the gap when equipment and training needs are not in the budget, according to Hoffman.

Recently, the K9 Officer Partner Support Foundation provided $1,500 to the San Luis Police Department K9 Unit and will be presenting a donation to the Wellton Police Department in the next few days.

If you want more information on the K9 Officer Partner Support Foundation or to donate, you can reach them HERE.