SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The K9 Officer Partner Support (OPS) Foundation donated $1,500 to the San Luis Police Department (SLPD) K-9 Unit.

These funds will help the unit with new equipment, training expenses, and medical needs.

Our reporter speaks with the foundation who shares more about their mission and the SLPD who expresses their appreciation.

