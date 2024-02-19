Skip to Content
Boys Scout Troop puts up 151 American flags in honor of Presidents Day

Manoah Tuiasosopo
today at 6:26 PM
Published 6:39 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local Boy Scouts Troop put up American flags in honor of Presidents Day Monday morning.

Boy Scouts of America Troop 8054 placed 151 American flags in front of the Elks Lodge 476.

The flag placements started over 20 years ago as part of a fundraiser.

The Past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 476 says "Each flag has got a little tag on it, in honor of Troop 8054. We love Boy Scouts. These flags, like I said, they're a fundraiser, they're $10 a piece and all the money goes towards funding the boy's summer camps,".

If you would like to donate visit https://donations.scouting.org/.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

