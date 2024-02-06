Visit Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park after dark

Indulge in this rare opportunity to stroll through the park by moonlight

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Visit the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park under the cover of darkness.

The park is opening three nights in the month of February after dark to allow tourists and locals engage in a whole new experience.

Yanna Kruse, park manager says you can wander through the museum among the century-old cells, dare to enter the Dark Cell, sip a Fuzzy Scorpion Mocktail, or perhaps pay your respects in the Prison Cemetery.

"You really get a sense of what it was like for those 3,069 men and women who were incarcerated here at the Yuma Territorial Prison," says Kruse. "And coming at night really elevates that feeling of wonder and helps you imagine what it was like to live behind bars."

Kruse clarifies the museum isn't going to be set up as a haunted house, though it is ranked #2 as the best haunted destination in the U.S., according to USA Today.

And if you look closely, you may see ghosts of prisoners past attempting to escape.

"We'll give you a few clues to help you find them, but we'll see if you can find all of them," Kruse says.

Flashlights and comfortable shoes are recommended and you can also bring your paranormal detection equipment.

Iron prison gates open at 6 p.m. and lock at 8 p.m. on February 8, 15, and 24.

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for ages 7-13, and children under the age of six are free.

You can purchase tickets here or at the door.

Have fun in prison!