Arizona’s Children Association needs the community’s love and support this GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global day of giving and reimagines a world built upon shared humanity and generosity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tuesday, November 28th is #GivingTuesday.

GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday giving season, inspiring people to collaborate in improving their local communities, and give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

If you give back to Arizona's Children Association, all proceeds will support their mission to help protect children, empower youth, and strengthen families.

Emilia Cortez, Director of Development of the west region for Arizona's Children Association, said there are many ways to show your support and make a difference.

You can volunteer, donate, provide funding resources, or become a foster parent.

If interested, you can visit their website.