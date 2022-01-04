Skip to Content
Consumidor
By
Published 8:49 PM

The great resignation

People continue to quit their jobs nationwide despite labor shortage

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - In this CBS consumer segment, we learn about people choosing to quit their jobs during the pandemic.

The pandemic has caused many people to work remotely, giving the chance to think beyond their job and what reflect on what they really want to do.

In this segment we also learn how many jobs are available nationwide and hear from those who have left their jobs for a new opportunity.

Consumidor
Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content