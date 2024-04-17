AWC Entrepreneurial College CEO selected for Aspen Institute’s Rising Presidents Fellowship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program (Aspen) announced Reetika Dhawan "is one of 40 leaders selected for the 2024-25 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship."

"I am immensely honored and excited to embark on this enlightening journey as a member of the ninth Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship cohort. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Arizona Western College and Dr. Corr for their steadfast support and belief in my leadership potential. This fellowship represents an invaluable opportunity for growth, collaboration, and innovation, and I am eager to learn." Reetika Dhawan

Dhawan is the Entrepreneurial College Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vice President of Workforce & Healthcare Programs at Arizona Western College (AWC).

In a press release, the fellowship selects and prepares "the next generation of presidents who can lead institutions to higher and more equitable levels of student success."

"I am extraordinarily proud of Reetika for being selected as an Aspen Presidential Fellow. The Aspen Institute simply recognized what we already know at Arizona Western College; Reetika is an extraordinary leader with unlimited potential. I’m certain that Reetika and AWC will both benefit from her participation in the Aspen Presidential Fellows program. I’m equally certain that Reetika’s cohort will learn a great deal from her." Dr. Daniel Corr, AWC President

The press release also mentioned that those selected for the fellowship will work on the following goals:

Work closely with highly accomplished community college presidents and thought leaders over ten months to learn from field-leading research.

Examine demographic and labor market conditions in their communities, assess student outcomes at their colleges.

Advance a clear vision for excellent and equitable outcomes for students while in college and after they graduate.

"With so many community college presidents taking or nearing retirement, Aspen has a heightened sense of urgency to develop new leaders who are committed to systemic change. Community colleges have a unique opportunity to advance the talent communities need and enable the economic mobility that draws so many students to higher education. I am confident that these fellows can realize that promise—and in turn advance the entire field—by taking the lessons from the highest performing colleges and preparing to bring those lessons to their first presidencies." Josh Wyner, Executive Director of the College Excellence Program

