San Luis High School students, teachers attends national symposium

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students and staff members of San Luis High School (SLHS) attended a symposium in Palm Spring, California.

In a press release, they presented at the Aurora Institute's "Unlocking the Future of Learning" Symposium, which took place from October 16 to October 17.

The press release mentions the following people who attended the symposium:

Emeli Garcia, student

Anelys Romero Herrera, student

Prinicipal Rob Jankowski

Assistant Principal Heather Madrigal

Kassandra Ramirez, teacher

Lucio Sanchez, teacher

The team presented a session titled, "Student Self-Efficacy Through Digital Portfolios." According to SLHS, the presentation talked about SLHS's students and staff's "experience with digital portfolios and how they have been able to use the portfolios as a tool to build their future."

"As a senior, digital portfolios have given me an easier way to access my personal and educational information when it comes to applying to scholarships and universities...Everything is stored in the same place: my resume, recommendation letters, and skills. Having the opportunity to present in front of principals, teachers, and staff from schools all over the United States has been a remarkable experience. I was able to share my experiences, learn about different teaching strategies, and give feedback. I felt like a voice for students to help transform K-12 education." Anelys Romero Herrera, senior at SLHS

"The new digital portfolio has provided me with new tools for organization and reflection,” Garcia, an SLHS junior, said. “It was a delight to present and be part of a learning process and make new connections."